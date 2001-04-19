NAB, CEA plan to plug digital TV

The National Association of Broadcasters and the Consumer Electronics Association are planning a major promotion to push consumer acceptance of digital television, sources say.

The two associations plan are set to hold a joint press conference on Sunday, April 22 at NAB's annual convention in Las Vegas. Digital TV is a technology that lawmakers have been complaining is rolling out too slowly, especially after the government gave broadcasters six megahertz of spectrum for the transition.

NAB and CEA still are working out details of the promotion with more meetings between industry executives and retailers planned for this summer, sources say. - Paige Albiniak