NAB, CEA Launch DTV-Transition-Awareness Contest

The National Association of Broadcasters and the Consumer Electronics Association launched a contest to get analog-only viewers thinking about the digital-TV transition.

Iconic TV mom Florence Henderson (Carol on The Brady Bunch), who was signed on to help pitch the digital switch to older Americans who are more likely to be analog viewers, announced the Rabbit Ears Pioneers competition Thursday while on a promotional tour for the DTV switch, according to the NAB.

Entrants can nominate their favorite "Rabbit Ears Pioneers" with a picture and anecdote about a viewer who uses an analog set and antenna -- no mention of whether bow-tie antennas were also acceptable.

One grand-prize winner will receive a home entertainment center, while others will get digital-to-analog converter boxes and digital antennas so that they can keep on using those older analog sets.