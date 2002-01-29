NAB, CEA kick off DTV tour in Portland

The National Association of Broadcasters and the Consumer Electronics

Association are kicking off their digital-TV-marketing plan this week by

visiting the cities designated as 'digital-TV zones.'

They started in Portland, Ore., which was chosen because all of its local TV

stations -- KATU-TV (ABC), KGW-TV (NBC), KOIN-TV (CBS), KPDX-TV (Fox), KPTV

(United Paramount Network) and KOPB-TV (PBS) -- have made the transition to

digital.

As a designated digital-TV zone, the NAB and the CEA are placing

high-definition television sets and information in high-traffic areas such as

the Oregon History Center, Portland City Hall, the Rose Garden Arena and Pioneer

Courthouse Square.

The associations will place an HDTV set in one Portland home for a month,

with applications due Feb. 9 from families who would like to have it in their

home.

Some bars and restaurants in the area will be equipped with HDTV sets so

locals can view sporting and other events in digital-quality audio and

video.

The local TV stations plan to conduct tours of their facilities to better

acquaint the community with digital TV.

The NAB's John Orlando and the CEA's Jeff Joseph also will visit the other

zones this week, Indianapolis and Houston.

Television ads are scheduled to begin in all three cities next week, an NAB

spokesman said.

Washington, D.C., is slated to become a zone, but not until later this

year.

The two associations have put up a Web site on the program at www.digitaltvzone.com.