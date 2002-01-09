NAB, CEA join to promote DTV

The National Association of Broadcasters and the Consumer Electronics Association are teaming up to market digital television in four cities -- Houston, Indianapolis, Portland and Washington, D.C. -- where all local

network affiliates have converted to digital.

The campaign is meant to spur consumer interest in digital TV, the transition

to which has been slower than the government and industry had hoped it would be.

To try to promote digital-TV sales in the four cities, the NAB and the CEA will run

advertising, hold "watch parties," conduct TV-station tours and set up digital

TVs in high-traffic public areas, such as shopping malls. The campaigns will

begin at the end of January and run for approximately two months in each city.

The two associations first announced the campaign during last year's NAB

convention.