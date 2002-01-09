NAB, CEA join to promote DTV
The National Association of Broadcasters and the Consumer Electronics Association are teaming up to market digital television in four cities -- Houston, Indianapolis, Portland and Washington, D.C. -- where all local
network affiliates have converted to digital.
The campaign is meant to spur consumer interest in digital TV, the transition
to which has been slower than the government and industry had hoped it would be.
To try to promote digital-TV sales in the four cities, the NAB and the CEA will run
advertising, hold "watch parties," conduct TV-station tours and set up digital
TVs in high-traffic public areas, such as shopping malls. The campaigns will
begin at the end of January and run for approximately two months in each city.
The two associations first announced the campaign during last year's NAB
convention.
