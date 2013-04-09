NAB: CBS Affiliates See Bright Spot in Morning News

Complete Coverage:NAB Show 2013

CBS This Morning

is hardly set to overtake Good Morning

America or Today, but the

affiliates like where the network show is heading, and shared this enthusiasm

with network reps at the affiliates board meeting in Las Vegas April 9.

Chris Cornelius, chairman of the CBS affiliates board, said

enthusiasm among the board in Vegas regarding the long underperforming morning

show was higher than it's been in years. "We've got a wonderful advantage

in that we do [hard] news in the morning," he said.

ABC and NBC are poaching viewers from each other, he added,

while CBS is attracting viewers seeking something more substantial in the a.m.

The morning show was also a focus of last year's affiliates

board meeting, when then-chairman Wayne Daugherty acknowledged that the network

was basically building CBS This Morning

from scratch.

CBS News president David Rhodes addressed the affiliates

board on the latest from the network news department, as well as developments

within the CBS Newspath arrangement the network and the affiliates share.

"We're looking at how we can improve efficiency and delivery and

quality," said Cornelius, president/COO of Barrington Broadcasting.

"It's essential to all our newsrooms."

Diana Wilkin, president of affiliate relations, spoke to the

board, as did Gordon Smith, president and CEO of the NAB. Steve Lanzano,

president and CEO of the trade association TVB, spoke on the merits of live

plus same day ratings, and of working with Nielsen to deliver more accurate

measurement.

While live streaming is an increasingly hot topic among

other networks and their affiliates, Cornelius said it did not come up at the

CBS meeting.

With CBS's primetime continuing to thrive, complaints among

affiliates are minimal.

"All in all, there's work to do ahead of

the May [upfront] meeting," said Cornelius. "We're working hard with

the network to make sure we accomplish it."