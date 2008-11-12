NAB To Carry PSAs Combatting Exploitation Of Kids

The National Association of Broadcasters has committed to carrying PSAs unveiled Wednesday by the Justice Department to combat online exploitation of kids.

The four PSAs warn that online exploitation is a federal offense.

"NAB is proud to work with the Department of Justice and the Internet Keep Safe Coalition to promote the health and safety of our nation's children," NAB Executive VP Dennis Wharton said. "We encourage all television stations to participate in this worthy initiative by airing these public service announcements as much as possible."

The PSAs are being distributed by NAB starting Friday, Nov. 21.