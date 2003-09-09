NAB calls for speaker proposals
The National Association of Broadcasters wants to hear from potential
speakers for next year’s Broadcast Engineering and New Media Professionals
conferences.
Deadline for proposals is Oct. 17. They can be submitted at www.nabshow.com.
