NAB Calls for 'People Meter' Delay

More local broadcasters are on the record asking Nielsen Media Research to delay the rollout of "Local People Meters."

The National Association of Broadcasters TV board, which met this week, has voted to urge Nielsen "to delay introduction of people meters in local markets until proper accreditation is received from the Media Rating Council."

Tribune, Viacom stations, Univision and Fox are already on record opposing the roll-out without accreditation.

TV Board members include representatives of Gannett, Post-Newsweek, Belo, Fisher, Media General, E.W. Scripps, and McGraw-Hill.

Nielsen launched the meters in top market New York last week despite complaints that they undercount minoriities and despite the Media Rating Council's decision not to accredit the service until some problems have been fixed.

Nielsen has said it is fixing the problem and plans to go ahead with a roll-out of the meters in Los Angeles, the nation's second largest market, next month.

Univision has filed suit to block the L.A. roll-out, and more suits are likely.