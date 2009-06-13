NAB: Broadcasters Reporting Low to Moderate Call Volumes After Pulling Plug

Broadcasters were reporting low to moderate call volumes for stations that had pulled the plug as of 1 p.m. Friday, according to the NAB.

Those stations had received an average of 30 calls, the association said, with rescanning and converter box hook-ups being the top issues for viewers.

NAB said those results of a formal survey were backed up by anecdotal evidence form major groups including Gannett, Scripps, Raycomn and Ion.

According to NAB, Houston, with a high population of Hispanic households, which skew more heavily analog-only, received an average of 675 calls, mostly about rescanning. Philadelphia stations averaged 140 calls. D.C. stations received an average of 110 calls, the majority about rescanning. Atlanta averaged only 5-60 calls.