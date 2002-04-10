NAB BRIEF
By Staff
Clear Channel, Sinclair tap Triveni
Triveni Digital signed up two major station groups, Clear Channel and Sinclair, for deployment of various PSIP for the group's respective stations. Sinclair will deploy the GuideBuilder PSIP generation product, as well as the StreamScope ATSC transport monitor and analyzer, at its stations broadcasting in digital. Clear Channel's deal calls for seven GuideBuilder PSIP systems and seven StreamScope analyzers to be deployed. Five of the GuideBuilders will be specially built to provide dual playout for Clear Channel duopolies, and one with triple playout for Clear Channel's triopoly in Memphis.
Apple brings FireWire to DVCPRO
Panasonic and Apple are working on adding FireWire to Panasonic DVCPRO50 and DVCPRO HD tape decks, a move that will make the still-to-be-released decks the industry's first to support full ITU-601 digital 4:2:2 quality video at 50 Mbps and HD video at 100 Mbps over FireWire. In another Apple/Panasonic deal a future iteration of Apple's Final Cut Pro will support Panasonic's AG-DVX100 24p mini-DV camcorder.
NVISION re-routed to Miranda
Miranda Technologies has acquired routing manufacturer NVision from ADC Telecommunications in a move to expand its video and audio routing product offerings. The purchase was for all of the company's assets and will result in a new Miranda division based at NVision's Grass Valley, Calif., home
Chyron Axis router adds HD
Chyron's Axis HD router was launched at NAB. The one-rack-unit, 16x16 router can handle HD, SD and DVB-ASI streams and includes a control system. Options make it capable of switching video and audio in both digital and analog formats.
