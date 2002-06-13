NAB Board: No streaming fees
National Association of Broadcasters plans to challenge a ruling by the U.S.
District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania last August that
supports the Copyright Office's finding that broadcasters should pay royalty
fees to record companies for streaming their radio signals.
NAB will file an appeal with the Third Circuit Court of Appeals in
Philadelphia. The Librarian of Congress is scheduled to release his final ruling
on the subject next Thursday, June 20.
The radio board voted to urge the Federal Communications Commission to move
quickly to write rules so that digital AM and FM radio can be introduced.
Robert Struble, president of digital-radio company Ibiquity, also briefed the
radio board on how Ibiquity is addressing the interference problems digital AM
radio experiences at night.
No one mentioned the possibility of developing a broadcast-technology lab,
although sources say that David Donovan, president of the Association for
Maximum Service Television, is developing a plan and getting members of his
association to sign off on it before he will present anything to the NAB board.
The NAB television board plans to continue its push to educate consumers on
digital television, launching its "digital TV zone" plan in Washington, D.C.,
later this summer.
NAB will add new markets to the plan later this year, and is considering
Orlando as the next site, sources said.
