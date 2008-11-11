NAB, Best Buy Partner For DTV Transition Workshop

VIDEO: DTV Transition 101



The National Association of Broadcasters and Best Buy are teaming on a DTV transition workshop Nov. 17, which NAB is billing as the three-month countdown to the DTV transition.



That follows the Monday, Nov. 10, event at the Newseum by NAB and others, marking the 100-day countdown to the Feb. 17, 2009, transition date.



Best buy stores in 25 of the largest cities nationwide will host the workshops, where local broadcasters will answer questions and Best Buy employees will provide tips on DTV-to-analog converter box installation, as well as sell them a converter or digital TV.



Cities hosting the workshops are Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Portland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, St. Louis, Tampa and Washington.