NAB backs McCain's minority tax break
The National Association of Broadcasters Thursday urged all U.S. senators to
support Sen. John McCain's (R-Ariz.) bill to create tax incentives for media companies
that sell properties to minorities, women and small businesses.
At a time when the government is examining media-ownership rules, "this
proposal would institute market-based, voluntary measures to foster diversity,"
NAB president Eddie Fritts wrote.
