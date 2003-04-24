Trending

NAB backs McCain's minority tax break

By

The National Association of Broadcasters Thursday urged all U.S. senators to
support Sen. John McCain's (R-Ariz.) bill to create tax incentives for media companies
that sell properties to minorities, women and small businesses.

At a time when the government is examining media-ownership rules, "this
proposal would institute market-based, voluntary measures to foster diversity,"
NAB president Eddie Fritts wrote.