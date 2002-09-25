NAB awards broadcast scholarships
The National Association of Broadcasters' Education Foundation gave out nine scholarships to women and
minorities for its "Broadcast Leadership Training Program," which begins Sept. 27
at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill., then moves to Washington, D.C.
The winners: RaMona Alexander, WHBQ-TV Cordova, Tenn.; Julie Brinks, Four
Seasons Broadcasting, Peoria, Ill.; Trila Bumstead, New Northwest Broadcasters,
Bellevue, Wash.; Araceli DeLeon, KORO-TV Corpus Christi, Texas; Kathleen Palmer,
KING-TV Seattle; Lon Rudolph, WTMJ-TV Milwaukee; Melanie Stone, WUMS(FM) Water
Valley, Miss.; Jenell Trigg, Leventhal, Senter & Lerman PLLC, Washington, D.C.; Joseph
Watson, WSMX(AM) Winston-Salem, N.C.
