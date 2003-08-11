NAB asks for more time to define radio market

Saying it needs time to collect and analyze study data, the National

Association of Broadcasters has asked the Federal Communications Commission to

extend the comment and reply comment deadlines for defining radio markets in

non-Arbitron Metro areas.

The FCC asked for the redefinition as part of its June 2 rewrite of ownership

rules. While generally deregulatory, those rules also included an effort to

tighten the definition of radio markets following complaints that a loophole

allowed groups to own more stations in small communities than the government

intended.

The deadlines are currently Sept. 4 and 19, respectively. The NAB -- joined

by Saga Communications Inc. -- wants the dates moved to Oct. 20 and Nov.

19.