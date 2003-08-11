NAB asks for more time to define radio market
Saying it needs time to collect and analyze study data, the National
Association of Broadcasters has asked the Federal Communications Commission to
extend the comment and reply comment deadlines for defining radio markets in
non-Arbitron Metro areas.
The FCC asked for the redefinition as part of its June 2 rewrite of ownership
rules. While generally deregulatory, those rules also included an effort to
tighten the definition of radio markets following complaints that a loophole
allowed groups to own more stations in small communities than the government
intended.
The deadlines are currently Sept. 4 and 19, respectively. The NAB -- joined
by Saga Communications Inc. -- wants the dates moved to Oct. 20 and Nov.
19.
