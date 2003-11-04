Trending

NAB, Armed Forces Relief Partner on PSAs

By

The National Association of Broadcasters is teaming up with the Armed Forces Relief Trust on a public-service campaign.

The Trust is a nonprofit that collects donations for U.S. troops in Iraq and their families. The two will officially launch the campaign and screen the spots at the National Press Club in Washington this Thursday joined by various service aid representatives and soldiers and families who have been helped by relief aid.