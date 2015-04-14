NAB: Age of ‘Aquarius’ for NBC Affiliates Board

Related: NAB Show 2015 Complete Coverage

The NBC affiliates board, which includes the likes of Dave Lougee, Gannett Broadcasting president, Perry Sook, Nexstar president and CEO, and Ralph Oakley, Quincy Newspapers president/CEO and chairman of the affiliates board, took a good, long look at the network’s programming developments when it met in Las Vegas. NBC is focused on providing better programming year round, and Oakley said the directors got a glimpse at some potential summer season offerings. “Summer is a chance to try some things out,” said Oakley.

Among the sizzle reels for summer and beyond was one for the ‘60s detective story Aquarius, starring David Duchovny. “I was impressed by that,” said Oakley.

TV Everywhere and the various initiatives geared toward delivering content to mobile users have been a main priority at other affiliate board and body meetings, but development ruled the day for the NBC stations board at the Encore. “NBC is working on [TV Everywhere], we’re working it as well,” said Oakley.

It’s been a slow rollout for affiliates; last month, Gray Television became the first non NBC owned group to ink a TV Everywhere pact with the network.

Jean Dietze, NBC executive VP of affiliate relations, was among the network reps in the meeting. Gordon Smith, NAB president and CEO, also popped in to discuss the key Washington issues, foremost the spectrum auction.

There’s a natural push-pull relationship between networks and affiliates, but Oakley said the mood in the room was “very congenial.”