NAB Adds Former Democratic Congressman

The NAB has hired a prominent former House Democrat, the latest move in an aisle-hopping strategy to balance the NAB legislative lobbying ticket.

Max Sandlin, former Texas Democrat, has been hired as strategic adviser to NAB’s government relations department.

Rehr, a longtime Republican fundraiser and campaigner, has pledged to build a bipartisan team, an arguably wise move with the midterm election still a toss-up in terms of control.

Sandlin was in the House from 1997 to 2005, including as chief deputy minority whip.

Other recent NAB government relations hires have included majority whip staffer Mildred Webber; Democratic Senate Commerce Committee staffer Jamie Gillespie, and Kelly Cole, former counsel to Republican House Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman Joe Barton.