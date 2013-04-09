NAB: ABC Affiliates, Network Discuss Live Streaming

Complete Coverage:NAB Show 2013

The ABC affiliates board and its network reps are moving

ahead on discussions related to what the parties are calling "geo-targeted

streaming"-the live streaming of local and network content under the Watch ABC

rubric.

Dave Boylan, chairman of the affiliates board, said the

discussions are very early, but have thus far been encouraging. "There are a

lot of points that have to be worked out between the network and the

affiliates," he said. "It's really just a first conversation."

The board met April 9 in Las Vegas. One special guest was Anne

Sweeney, president of Disney/ABC Television Group, speaking on primetime and

other network matters. The affiliates reps got a glimpse at some shows in

development, both comedies and dramas, that are being considered for a spot in

the upfront presentation next month. The affiliates board has for years told

the network it needs to improve in the last hour of prime, and Boylan said

the board is "thrilled" with the success of Scandal

at 10 p.m. He added that the caliber of showrunner talent involved in the new

pilots is encouraging.

The affiliates were also celebrating the year anniversary of

GMA taking over the top slot in the

morning TV battle, and were encouraged by Jimmy Kimmel's start in an earlier

slot, and how he was poised to succeed against Jimmy Fallon when NBC swaps out

its Tonight Show host next year. "ABC

now has a strong new late fringe comedy," said Boylan, VP and general manager

at WPLG Miami. "The affiliates said, that's a smart move."

As he did at the CBS affiliates meeting, Steve Lanzano,

president and CEO at the trade association TVB, spoke about live plus same day

ratings, and Gordon Smith, NAB president and CEO, addressed the affiliate

leaders as well.

Boylan said Sweeney's appearance in Las Vegas

sent the right message that ABC is intent on winning prime. "I know we've got

work to do," he said, "but I know the people they've got are a positive. And it

was great to talk to Anne directly about it."