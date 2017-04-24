NAB 2017: Weather Company Enables Watson to Do More of the Work

Full Coverage of NAB 2017



The Weather Company is rolling out new offerings using IBM’s Watson, the question-answering computer system, that will boost broadcasters’ ability to deliver personalized forecasts on digital platforms.

Being debuted at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, the new system, which is an enhanced version of The Weather Company's Max Engage, automatically creates and delivers local content, including video, based on weather and traffic events, The Weather Company said.

Through targeted distribution, stations can share the content through alerts to users only in the part of the DMA that’s affected

In doing so, the offerings speed up the manual process of curating content for digital properties, said Weather Company VP Bill Dow.“With these new enhancements, newscasters can produce up to 10 times more content than they do today,” he said.