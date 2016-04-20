NAB 2016: Katz Media Lands Huge Nexstar-Media General Account

Complete Coverage: NAB Show 2016

Las Vegas—Media General will switch its advertising rep firm from CoxReps to Katz Media creating what appears to be the biggest rep firm account in history. Perry Sook, founder and CEO of Nexstar, confirmed the switch, which he said was in the works prior to Nexstar's announced plans to acquire Media General. Katz already is Nexstar's rep firm.

"It's gonna be huge," Sook said, though how huge, in dollar terms, is harder to ascertain.

Related: Perry Sook Is Taking Notes

But a knowledgeable advertising source says the combined station rep firm billing could reach "north of a quarter billion dollars a year."

CoxReps' website says it currently represents 350 stations.

Related: Nexstar Deal Dominates 1Q Station Sales Activity

When the two groups get together, pending regulatory approval, there will be 171 stations in the new group's markets. Nexstar has estimated that together the two station groups will generate $2.3 billion in annual revenue.

Dade Hayes contributed to this report.