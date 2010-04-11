NAB 2010: Omneon Touts Production Strength

NAB2010:Complete Coverage from B&C

Las Vegas -- Server and

storage vendor Omneon, which is best known for supplying master-control

playout servers for local stations and cable networks, is using the NAB Show here in Las Vegas to highlight its new capabilities in production workflows.

The Sunnyvale, Calif.-based company introduced new

modules and software for its Spectrum servers and MediaGrid storage that

deliver more bandwidth and support more users for collaborative editing

applications. It is also demonstrating a new content management system,

ProXplore, which is designed to organize metadata about media files and

track them throughout the production workflow, from ingest through

editing to playout.

Omneon recorded $105 million in revenues in 2009, which

represents a 17% dip from the $126 it posted in 2008. But in a tough

year for the broadcast industry, that represented strong performance,

said CEO Suresh Vasudevan, who estimated the average revenue decline

among Omneon's competitors ranged from 25% to 40%.

He said Omneon's comparatively strong performance was

attributable to both gaining market share in the core transmission

server business and winning new customers in the production space.

"All in all, we felt we laid a good foundation in 2009

despite what was arguably the toughest year the industry has seen in a

long time," said Vasudevan.

He sees new opportunities in the production and content

repurposing space, particularly overseas. He noted that less than 15% of

the studio infrastructure in Europe has been converted to

high-definition, and that the industry's overall shift to file-based

production is still in the early stages as well.

Production represented less than 10% of Omneon's

customer base in 2006, said SVP of Marketing and Business Development

Geoff Stedman, but counts for 30% of sales today including news

production, sports highlights and content repurposing applications.

Major U.S. customers include Time Warner Cable's NY1 News, which is using Omneon MediaGrid

storage in a complete news workflow with a Dalet newsroom computer

system, Chyron graphics, and Apple Final Cut Pro editors; and NBC

Universal, which used Omneon servers in combination with EVS replay and

editing systems during its coverage of the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

A key driver for Omneon's production growth has been its

integration with third-party editors, servers and cameras. At NAB,

Omneon is introducing new support for Sony's RDD9 MXF wrapper format,

which is used in the XDCAM HD optical-disc cameras favored by large

customers such as CNN. Omneon servers used to be able to read XDCAM

files before, but couldn't encode a file and send it to an XDCAM disc.

Now they can go both ways, said Stedman.

Other enhancements for production include the new

Spectrum MediaDirector 2201, which delivers more channels and more IP

bandwidth at the same price than the legacy MediaDirector 2102B model,

and new MediaGrid ContentServer 2124 storage modules that also deliver

more bandwidth for editing applications. Omneon says its smallest

MediaGrid system with just three ContentServer 2124 systems can deliver

up to one gigabit per second in bandwidth, support up to 100

simultaneous Final Cut Pro editors, and natively host transcoding and QC

applications.

"It's about a 140% improvement in overall throughput

that we provide on a per-node basis," said Stedman.

Omneon is also addressing what Stedman called "workflow

simplicity" as customers seek to manage their content and repurpose it

for multiple platforms and also implement service-oriented architectures

(SOA) to more easily scale or change their operations. The latest

release of its "Media Application Server" control software performs

automatic metadata collection, and can "virtualize" files into a common

database, so a customer can look at content stored in diverse file

system across multiple Omneon servers as a single file database.

As a complement to Media Application Server, Omneon has

also introduced Omneon ProXplore, which product manager Simon Eldridge

described as "off-the-shelf media management--it's basically a view into

your content no matter where it may be stored."

Eldridge noted that the metadata about clip grows

tremendously through its lifecycle from ingest to playout, and that

today's video clips are not necessarily a single file, but may include a

wrapper file, a video file and several audio files. To address that

complexity, ProXplore is designed to simplify workflows by automatically

harvesting and clearly presenting key metadata such as format, bit

rate, resolution, and aspect ratio.

It provides intelligent rules and notifications to

facilitate the movement of media through the production workflow with

minimal manual intervention, tracks content through its lifecycle, and

can interface with Omneon's ProXchange transcoding product to

automatically format content as required for the next step or user in

the production workflow.

ProXplore provides about 70% of the functionality of a

full-blown, customized asset management system at a much lower cost,

said Eldridge. He said that the system, which is sold as a software

license per each file system that is being managed, might run a customer

from $30,000 for a small system up to $200,000 for a large system.

ProXplore was released a couple months ago and is

already being used by some 20 customers, including Fox News and

Qualcomm's FLO TV.