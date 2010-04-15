NAB 2010: NBC Affiliates Board Pleased With Prime

The NBC affiliates board came out of its meeting in Las Vegas April 13 in an

upbeat manner, pleased with the strides NBC has made in primetime. Board

chairman Michael Fiorile said NBC updated the gathering on development. Rookie

shows like The Marriage Ref and Parenthood, he said, offer

quality product to viewers and advertisers alike. "We're very pleased with

primetime, compared to four months ago," said Fiorile.

NBC of course nixed the primetime Jay Leno Show

earlier this year after the affiliates voiced their dissatisfaction with its

ratings. Fiorile says Leno is putting up strong numbers again in his old time slot.

As he did with the other affiliate boards in Vegas, NAB

President/CEO Gordon Smith paid the NBC affiliate leaders a visit to talk up

his key issues. "He said we need to make sure we don't lose spectrum," said

Fiorile.

Fiorile said meatier issues will be tackled when the

affiliates meet in New York

May 17. The mood in the room in Vegas, he added, was overwhelmingly positive:

"If you look at where we were four or five months ago, we're feeling good."