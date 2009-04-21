NAB 2009: Rehr Stops By CBS Affils Meeting

NAB 2009: Complete Coverage from Broadcasting & Cable

NAB President/CEO David Rehr stopped by the CBS affiliates meeting in Las Vegas yesterday afternoon to get an update on the affiliates' concerns and progress. CBS affiliates chairman Scott Blumenthal said the meeting, occurring during the NAB/RTNDA convention, was mostly a prep session for the group's annual meeting during upfront week May 21. Some promotions were discussed, and most in attendance seemed to think it was a good time to be a CBS affiliate.

"Clearly, in terms of programming, CBS is doing very well," said Blumenthal. "We like where we're at as CBS affiliates."

Blumenthal, the LIN TV Executive V.P., said the meeting was mostly uneventful, with the weightier issues to come up next month in New York.