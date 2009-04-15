NAB 2009: OMVC Touts Mobile DTV at NAB

NAB 2009: Complete Coverage from Broadcasting & Cable

New consumer electronics devices capable of receiving mobile digital television (DTV) signals on display at next week's NAB show in Las Vegas will include a Dell Mini-10 netbook, which the Open Mobile Video Coalition (OMVC) is calling the first laptop PC with integrated "ATSC Mobile DTV" capability.

The OMVC, which represents some 800 stations interested in using their digital spectrum to broadcast to cell phones and other mobile devices, will have its open booth in Las Vegas where it will feature demonstrations supported by Sinclair Broadcast Group's Las Vegas stations. In addition to the Dell netbook, other mobile DTV devices on display will include a personal mobile DTV-portable DVD and CDMA and GSM mobile phones from LG Electronics, and a Kenwood Rear-Seat Entertainment System for an automobile. Media measurement firms Nielsen and Rentrak will also demonstrate how broadcasters can measure mobile TV viewing.

Nearby the OMVC booth in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) will also display a range of mobile DTV solutions in the "ATSC Pavilion," including products from vendors Axcera, Dell, DTV Innovations, ETRI, EXPWAY, LG Electronics, Linear Acoustic, MobiTV, Pixtree, Rohde & Schwarz, RRD USA, Sarnoff, Sencore, Sinclair / Acrodyne (Ai), Triveni Digital, Visteon and Zenith.

OMVC is also running a Super Session panel on Monday morning, sponsored by LG, Samsung Electronics, Harris and Rohde & Schwarz, that will discuss the state of the mobile DTV rollout. The event will be moderated by Fox Business Network anchor Liz Claman and include David Rehr, NAB; Brandon Burgess, ION Media Networks, Inc.; John Eck, NBC Universal; Dave Lougee, Gannett Broadcasting Co.; Colleen Brown, Fisher Communications; Bob Rast, LG Electronics; and John Godfrey, Samsung.