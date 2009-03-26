NAB 2009: Lawlor, Lawson, Shive Named to NAB TV Board

NAB 2009: Complete Coverage from Broadcasting & Cable

Scripps TV Senior V.P. Brian Lawlor, Ion Executive V.P. John Lawson and Belo Corp. President/CEO Dunia Shive have been named to the NAB Television Board of Directors. Lawlor and Lawson come on board immediately, filling seats vacated by ION Chairman/CEO Brandon Burgess and former Cox Television President Andy Fisher.

Shive's tenure begins at the next NAB Joint Board meeting in June, when she replaces Young Broadcasting President Deborah McDermott.

Lawlor, named to his current position at Scripps in November, used to be the vice president/general manager of WPTV West Palm Beach. He serves on the NBC Affiliates Board as well.

Lawson, who joined Ion in 2008, was recently named the network's lead executive responsible for managing Ion's relationships with multichannel video distributors, broadcast affiliates and industry policy leaders.

Shive was named president and CEO of Belo Corp. in February 2008. She joined Belo in 1993.