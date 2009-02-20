NAB 2009: Davis, Sellmeyer Winners of NAB Engineering Achievement Awards

Sterling Davis, vice president of engineering for Cox Broadcasting, and Jack Sellmeyer, of Sellmeyer Engineering, will be the recipients of this year's NAB Engineering Achievement Awards, NAB announced Friday in a statement.

Davis has been involved in every aspect of TV engineering during his 40 years in the business, from production to distribution. He has been instrumental in moving the TV and radio industries into the digital world. At Cox, Davis has been working to move the company towards file-based newsgathering and automated news production.

Davis is chairman of the technical activities group of the Open Mobile Video Coalition and the Association for Maximum Service Television's Engineering Committee. He also serves with a number of different industry associations.

Sellmeyer has spent 50 years in radio engineering. He founded Sellmeyer Engineering in 1980 and handles every angle of radio engineering including FCC applications, transmitter plant designs, and construction management. He is named as a co-inventor on the patent for automatic modulation sensitivity control, has published many articles, and worked as an organizer for NAB technical seminars and workshops. He also serves on a number of industry societies.

The awards will be given out at the technology luncheon as part of the NAB show in Las Vegas on April 23. The show itself begins April 18 with exhibits opening on the 20th.