NAB 2009: David Eick Tapped For NAB Keynote

Filed at 10:24 a.m. EST on March 4, 2009

David Eick, co-creator and executive producer of Sci Fi's Battlestar Galactica, will present a keynote at the 2009 NAB Show in Las Vegas, the National Association of Broadcasters says.

Eick will give the presentation just a month after Battlestar ends its run on Sci Fi. The network has greenlit a prequel, Caprica, which will debut in 2010 with Eick on board as executive producer.

For the NAB keynote Eick will discuss how the series came together, touching upon the visual effects, casting and creative integrity, followed by a Q&A.