NAB 2009: Adelstein To Present Revamped DTV Transition Web Site

Democratic FCC Commissioner Jonathan Adelstein will be in Las Vegas Tuesday to unveil a revamped government DTV transition Web site.



According to the FCC, Adelstein will be at the FCC's booth at NAB at 11 a.m. Vegas time to show off "consumer-friendly" enhancements to www.dtv.gov.



Those include access to local support and information on reception issues, as well as answers to frequently asked questions about equipment needs.



He will also be handing out copies of a new DTV transition consumer guide that was produced for the FCC in conjunction with the Consumers Union.



Adelstein, who will likely exit the commission soon for a post at the Department of Agriculture, has been a long-time proponent of a more coordinated DTV education program.