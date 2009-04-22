NAB 2009: AccuWeather Named Exclusive Partner of Journal Broadcast Group

NAB 2009: Complete Coverage from Broadcasting & Cable

Journal Broadcast Group has selected AccuWeather as their exclusive provider for weather products and services, the company announced at NAB. AccuWeather will provide Journal Broadcast Group with display systems, radar, crawl information, and online content.

Journal purchased a number of systems as part of the agreement, including AccuWeather's breakthrough weather display system CinemaLive HD.

"The ability to create and update live on-the-air, on every layer, the first-class graphics, and the incredible forecasting tools are just a few of the features that made CinemaLive HD unrivaled," said Bill Berra, VP of news for Journal, in a statement.

In addition to CinemaLive, Journal also purchased severe weather command center system SelectWarn, and FirstWarn screen crawler. Online content is also being made available for all Journal television and radio web sites.

Journal Broadcasting, headquartered in Milwaukee, owns and operates 35 radio station and 12 TV stations throughout the mid-west and West.