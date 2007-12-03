NAB 2008: NAB Sets Theme for Annual Convention
The National Association of Broadcasters unveiled the tag line for its annual convention in April, and the emphasis is on what goes down the pipe.
NAB Show: Where Content Comes to Life will be the theme of this year's show, with NAB Monday spotlighting "a content theater, two pavilions dedicated to IPTV [Internet-protocol TV] and mobile solutions and a commerce area to facilitate content partnership opportunities" in what it called an evolution of the convention.
As media companies search for a business model in an age of multiplying media, the NAB is looking for direction from a futurist who foreshadowed a world both united and divided by technology: Alvin Toffler, author of Future Shock, who is one of the scheduled speakers.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.