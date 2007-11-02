NAB 2008: NAB Hall of Fame to Barker: Come On Down!

The National Association of Broadcasters named game-show host Bob Barker as the latest inductee into its Hall of Fame.

Barker retired from The Price Is Right, billed as the longest-running game show in history, in June after 35 years and, before that, was host of Truth or Consequences for 18 years, another long-running game show staple of its day.

“For 50 years, Bob Barker has been an enduring figure for millions of television viewers," NAB president David Rehr said in announcing the selection.”He has served as the familiar face for family-friendly programming, and we are proud to honor him for his contribution to broadcasting and American entertainment." He has also collected a shelf full of Emmy Awards and a Guinness Book of World Records entry as TV’s most durable performer, according to the NAB.

Barker, who joins fellow game-show host Regis Philbin and a veritable host of others in the Hall of Fame, will be inducted Monday, April 14, at the NAB's annual convention in Las Vegas.

Barker began his career in local radio in California, parlaying his Bob Barker Radio show into a job as host of Truth or Consequences.