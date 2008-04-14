NAB 2008: Hulu Uses Signiant for Content Aggregation

Las Vegas -- Signiant, a provider of software-based systems that manage the distribution of digital-media content over diverse networks, announced that Hulu, the Web-video joint venture of NBC Universal and News Corp., is using its software to aggregate TV shows, feature films and clips.

Signiant, which has already been used for more than one year by NBC to manage the flow of news and entertainment content between its multiple properties, is now used by Hulu to manage fast, automated uploads of content from its network of content providers.

Hulu first began using Signiant prior to its beta launch in November 2007 to move its premium digital content into its library, and it now uses the software on a daily basis. The Signiant software allows Hulu to prioritize bandwidth utilization based upon available network capacity and the time-sensitivity of the content, and also provide automated notification of delivery to interested parties.

“Hulu is an impressive example of what a commercial online-video portal should be, combining an exceptional viewing experience with premium content added each day across nearly every genre for people to enjoy,” said Robert Browne, founder and vice president of business development for Signiant, in a statement. “We’re proud that Signiant serves a crucial role in Hulu’s ability to continuously add new programming to its library from content partners like NBC.”





