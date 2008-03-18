NAB 2008: Doug Liman Delivering NAB Keynote

Doug Liman, director and producer of films including Jumper, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, The Bourne Identity and Swingers, will deliver a keynote address at the National Association of Broadcasters’ 2008 NAB Show.

Liman also has television experience, with involvement in this year’s Knight Rider remake for NBC, Heist on FX and The O.C. on Fox.

The address, “Redefining Must See TV” will discuss what it will take to create a hit TV series for the Web.