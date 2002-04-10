NAB 2002 numbers down, but not done

National Association of Broadcasters officials have preliminarily tabbed NAB

2002 attendance as '95,000 and counting,' spokesman Dennis Wharton said

Tuesday.

'It is, by any stretch of the imagination, a fantastic show for the NAB,'

which attracted 113,000 last year, he added.

Given the fallout from Sept. 11, the NAB was bracing itself for a large

attendance decline, but organizers saw preregistration start to climb about six

weeks ago.

Wharton credited broadcast groups, which, he said, stepped up interest

recently.

International attendance reached 20,000 or so, also slightly below last year,

although that head count was incomplete, too.