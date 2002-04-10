NAB 2002 numbers down, but not done
National Association of Broadcasters officials have preliminarily tabbed NAB
2002 attendance as '95,000 and counting,' spokesman Dennis Wharton said
Tuesday.
'It is, by any stretch of the imagination, a fantastic show for the NAB,'
which attracted 113,000 last year, he added.
Given the fallout from Sept. 11, the NAB was bracing itself for a large
attendance decline, but organizers saw preregistration start to climb about six
weeks ago.
Wharton credited broadcast groups, which, he said, stepped up interest
recently.
International attendance reached 20,000 or so, also slightly below last year,
although that head count was incomplete, too.
