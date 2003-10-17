NAB: 1,060 Delivering Digital Signals
According to the National Association of Broadcasters, 24 stations have gone live with digital since it last looked, bringing the total of U.S. TV stations delivering digital signals to 1,060 in 202 markets.
Decisionmark Corp., which also keeps tracks of such things, pegged the number a little higher, at 1,105.
Either way, the progress appears to be sitting well with the Federal Communications Commission.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.