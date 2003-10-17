Trending

NAB: 1,060 Delivering Digital Signals

According to the National Association of Broadcasters, 24 stations have gone live with digital since it last looked, bringing the total of U.S. TV stations delivering digital signals to 1,060 in 202 markets.

Decisionmark Corp., which also keeps tracks of such things, pegged the number a little higher, at 1,105.

Either way, the progress appears to be sitting well with the Federal Communications Commission.