NAACP talks boycott again

The NAACP is not pleased by the Big Four network's diversity progress and is threatening boycotts.

At a press conference in Los Angeles Wednesday, NAACP leaders said some of the networks have moved at a "snail's pace" and that the lack of headway since last year's ground-breaking diversity initiatives with ABC, NBC, Fox and CBS is cause for possible boycotts against networks and advertisers.

"If history is any gauge of progress after 52 year of television, it is clear that in all likelihood we will need to do just that," NAACP head Kweisi Mfume said of possible boycotts.

In a detailed report on the network's fall schedules, the NAACP said there has been little change in minority representation on the screen and in executive ranks at the networks. - Joe Schlosser