NAACP to Protest at FCC Meeting in Boston

The Boston-area office of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People plans to protest at the Federal Communications Commission's en banc meeting Monday.

The FCC commissioners will be at Harvard Law School for two panel sessions and a technology demonstration on broadband-network management, but according to a release from the NAACP's Boston branch, they will also hear from what they hope will be hundreds of student activists and community leaders protesting what they characterized as the FCC's "media-consolidation, anti-diversity and anti-civil rights agenda."

Karen Payne, president of the Boston branch, will also host a press conference at 10:30 a.m., a half-hour before the FCC meeting is to start.