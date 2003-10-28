The N Teams Up with Access Hollywood
Nickelodeon sister network The N, which targets tween and teen viewers, is partnering with Access Hollywood
on a youthful new celebrity-news show.
The new 13-episode series, Real Access
,
will take an in-depth look at young celebrities with themed episodes like Hollywood's hottest siblings and most eligible bachelors.
The show kicks off Dec. 31 with an hour-long year-end special, Real Access: Hot 24 in 2004
.
The N is part of Viacom Inc.'s MTV Networks, and Access Hollywood
is produced by NBC's production arm, NBC Enterprises.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.