The N Teams Up with Access Hollywood

Nickelodeon sister network The N, which targets tween and teen viewers, is partnering with Access Hollywood

on a youthful new celebrity-news show.

The new 13-episode series, Real Access

,

will take an in-depth look at young celebrities with themed episodes like Hollywood's hottest siblings and most eligible bachelors.

The show kicks off Dec. 31 with an hour-long year-end special, Real Access: Hot 24 in 2004

.

The N is part of Viacom Inc.'s MTV Networks, and Access Hollywood

is produced by NBC's production arm, NBC Enterprises.