The N Strikes Development Deals

The N, MTV Networks’ nighttime network for tweens and teens, has struck a multiseries co-production and development deal with program supplier MarVista Entertainment and production company Brookwell McNamara Entertainment.

As the first of three new television projects, The N has ordered 22 new half-hours of the original teen drama Boarding School.

The show will chronicle the lives of five high-school girls living together and trying to make it big in surfing, typically a male-dominated sport.

BME and MarVista will serve as co-producers of the show, slated to begin production in spring 2005 and air in fall 2005.

The N airs from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day and is currently available in 42 million households via cable, digital cable and satellite television. Brookwell McNamara Entertainment produces That’s So Raven for the Disney Channel. MarVista owns the Whamo library, which contains 3000 hours of programming including children’s and family live-action series and documentaries.