The N Signs Ludacris

Recording artist Chris "Ludacris" Bridges has signed a deal with The N, the teen-targeted nighttime cable network, to serve as executive producer of upcoming series Halls of Fame. Ludacris will also write and perform music for every episode and will be featured in a recurring role.

Halls of Fame will focus on a group of teens attending the Philadelphia High School of Performing Arts. Dallas Jackson, a producer with Davis Entertainment, will co-executive-produce, and Amani Walker will produce the show.

Ludacris recently put out his fifth solo album, Release Therapy.

The N, a programming arm of MTV Networks that airs each day from 6 p.m. to 5 p.m., can currently be seen in 52 million households.