The N Signs Ludacris
Recording artist Chris "Ludacris" Bridges has signed a deal with The N, the teen-targeted nighttime cable network, to serve as executive producer of upcoming series Halls of Fame. Ludacris will also write and perform music for every episode and will be featured in a recurring role.
Halls of Fame will focus on a group of teens attending the Philadelphia High School of Performing Arts. Dallas Jackson, a producer with Davis Entertainment, will co-executive-produce, and Amani Walker will produce the show.
Ludacris recently put out his fifth solo album, Release Therapy.
The N, a programming arm of MTV Networks that airs each day from 6 p.m. to 5 p.m., can currently be seen in 52 million households.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.