The N Goes Mobile With Sprint

The N, MTV Networks' nighttime channel for tweens, has launched for the first time on mobile through a deal with Sprint. The N Mobile will offer video clips and extra content from the network's originals including Degrassi: The Next Generation, South of Nowhere and Beyond the Break.



The network's mobile package is being offered on select Sprint multimedia phones to Sprint Vision and Power Vision subscribers for $4.95 per month. Content will be updated weekly.



The network's mobile launch comes a couple of weeks after MTV Networks formed a new mobile unit, MTVN Mobile Media . The group was created to be an umbrella over mobile efforts from MTVN's Music, Logo and Films Group; Entertainment Group; MTVN International; and Kids and Family Group, of which The N is part.