The N Goes Broadband With The Click

The N, MTV Networks’ digital nighttime network targeting teens, plans to launch a broadband media player called The Click. The site, planned for a summer debut, will include “video mashups,” which allow users to create videos by mixing their own digital content with clips from the network’s shows.

The venture, which will be accessible via The N’s Web site, was announced Tuesday night by Cyma Zarghami, president of Nickelodeon/head of MTVN’s Kids and Family Group, at MTVN’s New York upfront presentation to advertisers.

The N joins MTVN’s growing roster of cable networks to spin-off broadband video channels, which include MTV’s Overdrive, VH1’s VSPOT, Comedy Central’s MotherLoad and Nickelodeon’s Turbo Nick.

The Click is part of a bigger splash The N, which shares bandwidth with preschool network Noggin during the day, is planning this summer, when its audience is out of school. That includes debuting two new series in June – half-hour surfing saga The Break and hour-long ski mystery Whistler.

The N, currently in 48 million homes through cable and satellite, also announced it has commenced production in Philadelphia on half-hour series The Block (working title), an ensemble drama about five suburban teens set to debut in 2007.

The network will begin production for season two of its drama South of Nowhere May 15 in L.A.