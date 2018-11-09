‘MythBusters Jr.’ Premieres on Science Channel Jan. 2

MythBusters Jr. debuts on Science Channel Jan. 2. Adam Savage, original Mythbusters host, hosts the Jr. program. He’s an executive producer as well. Science Channel is on for 10 episodes.

Savage will team up with six young "makers"—robotics experts, builders and inventors, all under the age of 16. The crew will tackle myths similar to those seen on MythBusters, which ran from 2003 to 2016 on Discovery, and then started on Science in 2017.

“From building a fire extinguisher jetpack, to dominos big enough to crush a car, and testing myths from the Oscar-winning big screen pic Gravity and TV’s Breaking Bad, it’s an action-packed season,” said Science Channel.

The premiere episode features Duct Tape. The junior MythBusters explore whether you can make a functioning parachute and a serviceable car tire from Duct Tape.

“These junior MythBusters are amazing. And while they’re kids, the myths we take on are as full-sized and as explosive as ever!” said Savage. “We’ve created an incredible 10-episode season in which these new MythBusters put their remarkable intelligence and creativity to the test.”

The junior MythBusters are: Valerie Castillo (15), a builder and robotics wiz from Lancaster, Calif.; Elijah Horland (12), a self-taught electronics maker, programmer and circuit wiz from Brooklyn, New York; Cannan Huey-You (12), a college sophomore studying astrophysics at Texas Christian University; Jesse Lawless (15), a builder of custom hot rods from Slidell, Louisiana; Rachel Pizzolato (14), a three-time New Orleans Science Fair champion from Metairie, Louisiana; and Allie Weber (13), a maker, builder and inventor from South Dakota.

Also featured in MythBusters Jr. are design and engineering experts Tamara Robertson and Jon Marcu.

MythBusters Jr. is produced for Science Channel by Beyond Productions. John Luscombe and John Tessier are executive producers for Beyond. Wyatt Channell is executive producer for Science Channel.

Science Channel is part of Discovery, Inc.