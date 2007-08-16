MySpaceTV Names New Head of Sales

Fox Interactive Media named Tom Bosco vice president and head of sales for MySpaceTV.

In his new role, Bosco will oversee sales of video advertising across MySpace.

“Tom’s proven track record of driving revenue around online-video products gives MySpaceTV an incredible advantage in the marketplace going forward. Video is a huge focus for us from a monetization perspective with virtually limitless opportunities on MySpace. Tom’s experience adds to our team one of the industry’s leading innovators. We couldn’t be more pleased to have him on board,” said Michael Barrett, chief revenue officer of FIM.

MySpaceTV is an integrated component of the larger social-networking site, and it is currently in the beta stage. It also acts as a stand-alone site. MySpaceTV aggregates videos from across the Web and, like YouTube, encourages users to submit their own content.





Bosco was most recently director of video sales development at AOL.