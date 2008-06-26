MySpace, MSNBC.com Set Citizen-Journalist Contest

MySpace and MSNBC.com are looking for citizen journalists to cover the political conventions this summer.

The social-networking site is teaming up with MSNBC to recruit citizen journalists via a video contest that gives the winners a trip to the Democratic and Republican conventions and the opportunity to have their work seen on MSNBC.com and MySpace Impact, the site’s public-affairs destination.

Videos may be submitted to the MySpace Decision '08 page answering these three questions: Why do you vote? Why are you the best person for this job? How will you stand out in the crowd and get the scoop no one else can?

The judges will be Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski and Willie Geist from NBC; Tom Anderson, president and cofounder of MySpace; and Lee Brenner, director of MySpace Impact and executive producer of political programming.

The winner will be selected by MySpace users. One winner will attend each convention. The deadline for entries is July 16.

The MySpace contest follows on the heels of a similar politically themed video contest at YouTube, which has teamed up with the GOP to identify citizens who give back to their communities through volunteer work, embodying presumptive Republican nominee Sen. John McCain’s (Ariz.) ethos of serving “a cause greater than their own self-interest.”