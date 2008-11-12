MySpace Launches New Video Application

MySpace launched a new video application, dubbed the MySpace Primetime Application. The new app allows users that embed it in their profiles to search for and watch content from MySpaceTV, Hulu, Warner Bros. and Sony, among others.

More pressingly for MySpace, the app will allow the News Corp. owned site to monetize over 150 million pages with video content. The new primetime application will be ad supported.

“The Primetime Application highlights how professional video content is being voraciously consumed across the MySpace ecosystem, not just within MySpaceTV,” said Jason Kirk, VP of Video & Entertainment for MySpace, in a statement. “We believe the 76 million US users spending four hours on the site every month, and the advertisers that rely on our ad-solutions, will be happy with the flexibility of this application.”