MySpace Goes Free on Mobile

Fox Interactive Media is launching free ad-supported mobile Web sites for several of its properties, including MySpace.

A new redesigned ad-supported version of MySpace’s mobile site launches in beta this week, while a wider rollout of Fox Interactive sites is expected to follow over the next few months, including sites for IGN, FOXSports.com, AskMen and RottenTomatoes.com.

The new MySpace beta site will be available this week and will offer free content that was previously available only to paying subscribers. Some of the functionality that will be available to users on the ad-supported model includes the ability to send and receive MySpace messages, comment on profiles, post bulletins, update blogs, search for friends and view or change mood status.

Mobile advertising specialist Millennial Media will sell and serve the ads for the mobile sites. Fox Interactive will sell a limited number of sponsorships on the MySpace site early on, but it expects to open up its inventory by the end of the year.

"An ad-supported MySpace offering is a major component of our mobile-monetization strategy,” MySpace vice president of business development Amit Kapur said in a statement, “and we look forward to broadly offering this industry leading rollout to advertisers.”