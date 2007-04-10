MySpace Gets Movie Trailers

MySpace has launched a new area on the popular social-network devoted solely to consuming movie trailers.

Called Trailer Park and using MySpace's in-house Flash video player, the area is the News. Corp-owned company's first attempt at genre specific microsites. The new offering directly competes with a similar trailer Website from Apple which is based around that company's QuickTime format.

MySpace is looking to have trailer content appear on the site months before movies are released and preferably before movies are given MySpace "profiles." It has been increasingly seeking out content deals, recently agreeing to premiere daily episodes of Prom Queen, the web-series from Michael Eisner's Vuguru, before they broadcast on the rest of the Internet .