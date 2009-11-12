MySpace Is FCC's Space, Too

The FCC is following in the digital footsteps of the White House and Justice Department in teaming with MySpace for its own channel.

The FCC has been ramping up its online presence per a mandate from new FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski. That includes presence on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, as well as an RSS feed, new blogs, and crowd-sourcing via Ideascale.

Advisory to any potential FCC "friends": the commission's MySpace page includes the advisory that any comments received are subject to the Federal Records Act and may be archived.

Currently, the site features some archive video clips from FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski about the FCC communicating better with the public via broadband, but a MySpace spokesperson said it would be populated with new blogs and video "regularly."